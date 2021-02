TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the south side Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 4th Avenue and 25th Street, where female victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, TPD says.

The suspect vehicle is outstanding at this time, TPD says.

There are no details if there are any road closures at this time.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.