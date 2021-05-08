Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by train near Main Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a train Saturday.
pedestrian struck.PNG
Posted at 3:44 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 18:57:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a train Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Main and Granada avenues, where a pedestrian was struck by a train just after 11:15 a.m., according to TPD. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

Police say several streets were shut down but the train and roadways have since reopened.

No further details were immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.