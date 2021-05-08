Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by train near Main Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a train Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Main and Granada avenues, where a pedestrian was struck by a train just after 11:15 a.m., according to TPD. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

Police say several streets were shut down but the train and roadways have since reopened.

No further details were immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.