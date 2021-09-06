Police: Pedestrian dies in wreck in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Sierra Vista Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 92 at around 7:31 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.

An on-duty Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputy struck a pedestrian in the roadway, police say. Vos was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The deputy and bystanders attempted life-saving measures; however, Vos was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The pedestrian was identified as 60-year-old Reyna Vos.

Drivers traveling behind the deputy said "the deputy’s driving was not erratic or concerning," police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

