Police: Pedestrian dies in wreck in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Sierra Vista Saturday night, police say.
Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 92 at around 7:31 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.
An on-duty Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputy struck a pedestrian in the roadway, police say. Vos was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The deputy and bystanders attempted life-saving measures; however, Vos was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The pedestrian was identified as 60-year-old Reyna Vos.
Drivers traveling behind the deputy said "the deputy’s driving was not erratic or concerning," police say.
The investigation remains ongoing.
