Police: Pedestrian dies after crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Oracle Road Saturday, Tucson Police say.

Officers responded to the area of Oracle Road and Rillito Street for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, TPD says. Upon arrival, the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Oracle is shut down at Rillito until further notice, according to TPD.

An investigation is underway.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

