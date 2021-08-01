Police: Pedestrian dies after crash on Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Broadway Boulevard July 30.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of E. Broadway Boulevard for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics had arrived and took the adult male pedestrian to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead, after arriving to the hospital, police say. The pedestrian has been identified as 32-year-old Nicholas James Hernandez. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was learned that prior to the crash, Hernandez had allegedly shoplifted from a business northeast of Broadway and Wilmot, according to TPD. Hernandez was witnessed fleeing from the business heading southbound into the roadway when he was struck by a silver 2003 Nissan Sentra that was traveling westbound on Broadway.

The driver of the Nissan stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police say. It was determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Detectives noted that Hernandez ran into the roadway approximately 75 feet east of a crosswalk, according to TPD. Detectives suspect midblock crossing by Hernandez appears to be the major contributing.

No citations or charges have been issued, at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.