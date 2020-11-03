Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police officer fires weapon outside Flowing Wells High School

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police say one of their officers fired their weapon at someone outside Flowing Wells High School Tuesday morning.
Tucson Police say one of their officers fired their weapon at someone outside Flowing Wells High School Tuesday morning.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 12:56:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say an officer fired their weapon at someone outside Flowing Wells High School Tuesday morning.

TPD hasn't released the condition of the person at whom the officer shot, but did say no officers were injured in the incident.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Flowing Wells School District about the incident but hasn't received a response.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Your guide to the 2020 Election