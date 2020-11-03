Police officer fires weapon outside Flowing Wells High School

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say an officer fired their weapon at someone outside Flowing Wells High School Tuesday morning.

TPD hasn't released the condition of the person at whom the officer shot, but did say no officers were injured in the incident.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Flowing Wells School District about the incident but hasn't received a response.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Tucson Police working an Officer involved shooting in the area of N Flowing Wells and W King. Details are limited, no officers were injured please avoid the area. — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 3, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.