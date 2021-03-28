Police: Motorcyclist dies in wreck on Golf Links

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly motorcycle wreck that happened on Golf Links Road Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 3300 block of S. Golf Links Road (near Alvernon Way) around11 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a motorcyclist in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was identified as 34-year-old Matthew David Burns. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was determined that Burns was riding a silver 2016 Harley-Davidson X1 1200 Motorcycle, traveling westbound on Golf Links that turns into southbound traffic, according to TPD. During the turn, Burns lost control of the motorcycle, striking a median, where he was ultimately ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say roadway evidence and witness interviews determined excessive speed is a contributing factor in the wreck.

The investigation remains ongoing.