Police: Motorcyclist dies after crash near east side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened near the east side Saturday night.

Police say officers from the East Division were called out to the area of Kolb Road and 19th Street around 11:21 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department personnel were treating the motorcyclist, but was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to TPD.

Traffic Detectives were called out to investigate, where it was determined that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kolb Road, slowing down to make a right hand turn onto 19th Street. Police say as the motorcyclist was turning he was struck from behind by a vehicle that was traveling at a high-rate of speed at approximately 80 to 100 mph.

DUI officers were called out to the scene and determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired during the time of the crash.

Police say excessive speed and impairment are both a contributing factor in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released, nor the name of the driver of the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No further details were released at this time.