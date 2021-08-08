Police: Motorcyclist dies after crash on Country Club Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Country Club Road July 21.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of S. Country Club Road for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Rural Metro Fire medics were also on scene and took the motorcyclist to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After detectives responded to the scene, it was determined that a 2017 white Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Country Club and the motorcyclist, riding a 1998 Suzuki VS1400 motorcycle, was traveling behind the Nissan Altima, according to TPD. While other vehicles were approaching the area, the Nissan Altima attempted to make a right turn onto a private drive.

The Nissan Altima then made a left turn back into the roadway, where the motorcyclist ultimately collided, according to TPD.

It was determined the driver of the Nissan Altima was not impaired at the time of the crash, police say. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

On August 7, detectives were informed that the motorcyclist had died. Police identified the motorcyclist as 59-year-old Andre Jeanisse. Next of kin was notified.

At this time, detectives will present findings to the Tucson City Court for any charges or citations.

No further information was immediately released.