Police: Motorcyclist dies after crash near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened near midtown October 17.

Police say officers responded to the area of East Glenn Street and North Arcadia Avenue around 1:52 p.m. after a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were on scene rendering aid to the motorcyclist, where he was pronounced dead, shortly after.

The motorcyclist was identified as 76-year-old Robert Glenn Isenberg.

According to interviews, it was determined Isenberg was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Glenn St. when he was hit by a 2005 Honda Accord making a left-turn from westbound Glenn onto southbound Arcadia.

Police say the area was under construction and there were signs directing traffic.

The driver of the Honda involved did remain on scene and was not injured.

A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash.

It was learned that Isenberg was not wearing a helmet at the time, and also did not have a valid Motorcycle Endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

Police say contributing factors to the crash are under investigation, including failure-to-yield making a left-turn, and excessive speed by Isenberg, roadway signage placement and resulting visibility issues.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.