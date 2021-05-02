Police: Motorcyclist dies after crash near Grant Road and Los Altos Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened near Grant Road and Los Altos Avenue Friday evening.

Officers responded to the area of E. Grant Rd. and N. Los Altos Ave. around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics responded to the scene to render aid to the driver of a black 2009 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle.

The driver was then taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police say. Shortly after arriving at Banner, the driver was pronounced dead.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Steven Christopher Rohr. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was determined that a black 2013 Chevrolet Impala was turning left from eastbound Grant on to northbound Los Altos, while Rohr was traveling westbound on Grant, ultimately striking the rear of the Impala, according to TPD. The driver of the Impala did stay on scene.

Police say the driver of the Impala was not impaired at the time of the crash.

According to TPD, interviews determined excessive speed along with roadway evidence was by Rohr was a contributing factor.

Police say Rohr failed to "yield making a left-turn by the Impala."

The investigation remains ongoing.