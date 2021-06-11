Watch
Police: Mother, 2 kids killed in collision with stolen SUV

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 11, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man ran a red light in an SUV stolen minutes earlier, causing a four-vehicle collision that killed a woman and her two teenaged children.

Police said the carjacking suspect was among several people injured in the crash Thursday and will be arrested and booked into jail on unspecified charges once released from a hospital. His identity wasn’t released. Police said impairment and speed were contributing factors to the crash.

Those killed were identified 45-year-old Courtney Lonergan, 18-year-old Ali Greer and 16-year-old Almira Greer. The SUV was stolen from a woman 10 blocks from the crash site.

