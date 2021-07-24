Police: Man shot, killed outside home on South 7th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on 7th Avenue July 23.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4400 block of S. 7 th Avenue following a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in front of the home, where they began rendering aid and performed CPR on the male victim.

Tucson Fire medics arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures, shortly after, the victim died at the scene, according to TPD. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives arrived on scene, after conducting witness statements and collecting evidence, it is believed Valenzuela was standing outside visiting the residents of the home when he was struck by gunfire, according to the department.

Investigators do not suspect the shooting was a random act, at this time, police say. The department is currently pursuing leads in the incident.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.