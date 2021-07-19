Police: Man shot, killed on Columbia Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on Columbia Street July 17.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 400 block of W. Columbia Street for a report of an unknown trouble call, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who said she was robbed by three adult males.

The three suspects were involved in a confrontation with an individual they knew at the same location before leaving in a vehicle, police say.

Around 4:42 a.m. a male called 911 to report he had been shot, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle located in the 6000 block of S. Belvedere Avenue occupied by three males with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The passenger was identified as 22-year-old Jose Manuel Lopez. Next of kin was notified.

The two additional occupants, the driver and other passenger were taken to Banner University Medical Center.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation, where it was learned that the three males inside the vehicle were involved in the robbery and confrontation on Columbia prior to the shooting, according to TPD.

Police say the driver has been identified as 20-year-old Jose Alexis Aguirre-Tirado.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on the charges of First-Degree Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault.

The additional passenger will be booked on the same charges, once he is released from the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.