TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a man was killed at Kennedy Park around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, 54-year-old Carlos Carrillo Lopez was found dead with signs of trauma near a ramada at Kennedy Park. 3700 S. Mission Road.

Lopez is believed to have been at the park throughout the day before he was killed.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.