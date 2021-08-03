Police: Man killed after physical altercation on Iroquois Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Iroquois Avenue July 31.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of N. Iroquois Ave. (near St. Mary's and Silverbell) after a 911 call was reported that a male had been assaulted and sustained serious injuries, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with obvious signs of trauma in front of a home.

Officers began rendering aid to the male, until Tuscon Fire medics arrived and took the victim to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police say. The victim was pronounced dead, after arriving at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Trevor Gene Ladd. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation, after gathering evidence and witness interviews, detectives suspect Ladd was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown person in the street, according to TPD.

At this time, no suspect(s) have been identified, police say. Detectives are seeking information on what led to the altercation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.