Police: Man killed after being pushed, stumbling onto street

11:32 AM, Jan 26, 2018
30 mins ago
ABC15

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say horseplay between two men resulted in one being killed and the other being arrested.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says a 23-year-old man was hit by a vehicle Thursday night after being pushed by the other man and then stumbling onto a street while they were on a sidewalk.

Pfohl says 26-year-old Tyrone David Turner was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Online court records don't show whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.

The victim's identity wasn't released.

The incident occurred on West Dunlap Avenue near North 19th Avenue.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top