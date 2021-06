TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a stabbing that happened near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the area, where one male was found stabbed, according to TPD. The man was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody, police say.

Officers have closed off part of W. Delano St. until further notice.

The investigation in ongoing.