TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Irvington Road and Liberty Avenue Monday evening.

In the evening hours, officers responded to the area of Irvington and Liberty, where an adult male was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to TPD. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited, police say. The investigation is ongoing.