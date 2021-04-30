Police: Man faces murder charges in shooting on 5th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened on 5th Avenue late Thursday evening.

Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 55 N. 5th Ave. around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, a man was found with gunshot trauma inside an apartment.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Friday as 57-year-old Andre Michael Lee.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was suspected that Lee and the shooting suspect were involved in a verbal argument in the hallway of the apartment complex, according to TPD. During the argument, Lee was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

According to interviews, detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joseph Paul Cavanagh.

In the early morning hours on Friday, police found and detained Cavanagh in the area of Golf Links and Kolb roads, according to TPD. Cavanagh was then taken into custody without incident.

Police say a search warrant was obtained and follow-up interviews were conducted.

Cavanagh is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He is being held in the Pima County jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.