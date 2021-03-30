Police: Man faces murder charges after roommate shot, killed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on 12th Street Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the 5700 block of E. 12th St. around 5:39 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, where officers began rendering aid until Tucson Fire medics arrived.

The victim was then taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital life-threatening injuries, where he later died, police say. He was identified as 42-year-old Devon Dee Lewis. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was learned that Lewis was in an argument with his roommate who is identified as 42-year-old Torey Rashad Brown, according to TPD. Moments later, Brown called 911 to report that Lewis had been shot.

After evidence was collected, Brown was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail, police say.

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME.