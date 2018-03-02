Police make arrest in 2016 homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police have made an arrest related to the 2016 death of Johnathon Slowley.

Detectives have continued their investigation into the homicide that occurred at 3125 N. Alvernon Way on May 11, 2016.

The investigation revealed Slowley had been at his apartment with a woman, identified as 25-year-old Felicite Hartmann, and both were involved in a drug transaction with two Hispanic males.

A fight started inside the apartment with the men, and both Slowley and Hartmann were shot.

Detectives obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hartmann for 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

On February 27, the U.S. Marshals located Hartmann in Tucson and arrested her without incident.

Detectives are still looking to identify the two Hispanic males. They are anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.