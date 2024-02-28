Police looking for suspect involved in gas station attack on Tucson's Eastside

A man sustained serious injuries from what Tucson Police described as "sharp force trauma," Tuesday night at a QT convenience store on Tucson's east side.

TPD officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the QT at 6385 E. Golf Links Road, just east of South Wilmot Road, shortly after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the injured man, but the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim has been listed as stable, according to Tucson Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 88-CRIME.