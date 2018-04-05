Police looking for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia

Brandi Walker
2:13 PM, Apr 5, 2018
1 hour ago
TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT
TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old woman who was last seen early this morning around 2:00 a.m. at an adult care facility near I-10 and Country Club.

Alicia Felix Castaneda has dementia was last seen wearing a long sleeve yellow top with blue jeans. She is described as Hispanic, 5'1" tall, and 150 pounds.

If you have any information or see her, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news and alerts.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top