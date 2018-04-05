Police looking for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old woman who was last seen early this morning around 2:00 a.m. at an adult care facility near I-10 and Country Club.

Alicia Felix Castaneda has dementia was last seen wearing a long sleeve yellow top with blue jeans. She is described as Hispanic, 5'1" tall, and 150 pounds.

If you have any information or see her, call 9-1-1 immediately.

🚨MISSING:78yr old Alicia Felix Castaneda. H/F 5’1/150lbs. Last seen at approx 2:00 a.m. today at an adult care facility in the 2900blk of E. Milber(Near 1-10 and Country Club).Alicia has Dementia & was last seen wearing a long sleeve yellow top w/blue jeans. Call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/pm3RmDzyKm — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) April 5, 2018

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news and alerts.