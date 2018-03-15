Police looking for missing 76-year-old Oro Valley man

TUCSON, Ariz. - Oro Valley Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 76-year-old man.

Police say Asit Ray left his home around noon for an appointment and never arrived. They say his credit card was used around 5:30 p.m. for gas near Broadway and Pantano.

He has been described as a 5'11" tall, 166 pounds, Middle Eastern man with white hair and hazel eyes.

Ray was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, dark blue jacket, and black pants.

He drives a white, four-door, 2006 Acura sedan.

Officials say there is evidence his cognitive abilities have been deteriorating recently and he may be lost.

If you see him call 9-1-1 or OVPD at (520)229-4900.