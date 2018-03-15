Tucson Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 17-year-old boy.
Police say Andrew Hubble functions at a 6-year-old level and was last seen around noon at Laos Center, 205 W. Irvington.
Officials say Hubble got on the wrong bus and has not been found. He is non-verbal but knows his name.
If you see him call 9-1-1 immediately.
MISSING 17yo Andrew Hubble (functions at 6yo level) last seen around 12pm at Laos Center 205 W Irvington. Andrew got on the wrong bus & has not been located. He is non-verbal but will know his name. Call 911 immediately if you see him. pic.twitter.com/H2DERBKtJp