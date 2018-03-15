Missing 17-year-old who functions at a 6-year-old level found safe

Brandi Walker
2:38 PM, Mar 15, 2018
TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police say missing 17-year-old Andrew Hubble was found safe at a Circle K near 1500 W. Valencia.

Hubble will be reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL:

Tucson Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police say Andrew Hubble functions at a 6-year-old level and was last seen around noon at Laos Center, 205 W. Irvington.

Officials say Hubble got on the wrong bus and has not been found. He is non-verbal but knows his name.

If you see him call 9-1-1 immediately.

