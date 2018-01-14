Police looking for man wanted for a sexual assault near University of Arizona

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police is investigating a sexual assault that happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning just north of the University of Arizona campus.

A female security guard reported that a man sexually assaulted her while she was doing a security check inside the complex at 1201 N. Park Ave.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Carl Anthony Parris after collecting evidence and talking to the victim.

Parris has been described as a 6'0" tall African American man with a thin build and beard. Police say he has multiple tattoos, including the name "Diana" on the right side of his neck.

Parris is considered to be extremely dangerous.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and is now with her family.

If you have any information about this man, call 9-1-1 immediately.