Police look to identify suspect connected to stealing $10K worth of vacuums, electronics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect.
The suspect is connected to thefts that happened from March 2 to April 2, and is suspected of stealing more than $10,000 worth in Bissell and Dyson vacuums and electronics from Target stores in Tucson, according to TPD.
The suspect is believed to be associated with a white Ford Explorer and silver Chrysler minivan, TPD says.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.
— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 13, 2021
Detectives are looking to I.D. this individual. He is suspected of stealing over $10,000 in Bissel & Dyson vacuums and electronics from local Target stores. pic.twitter.com/XClgRBPRgX