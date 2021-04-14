Police look to identify suspect connected to stealing $10K worth of vacuums, electronics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect is connected to thefts that happened from March 2 to April 2, and is suspected of stealing more than $10,000 worth in Bissell and Dyson vacuums and electronics from Target stores in Tucson, according to TPD.

The suspect is believed to be associated with a white Ford Explorer and silver Chrysler minivan, TPD says.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.