Police look for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian Dec. 31

Police look for driver of 2018 Hyundai Tucson
Tucson police are looking for a woman connected to a Dec. 31 hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Photos via TPD.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a woman connected to a Dec. 31 hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

Police say the wreck happened at 10:30 p.m. in the block of 200 West Fort Lowell Road.

Pedestrian Cari Conway died after the crash.

The suspect drove a 2018 Hyundai Tucson.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Hello All, regarding the December 31st fatal pedestrian collision, detectives are releasing 3 photos. 1 of the actual vehicle, a "cleaner" photo of the vehicle and a photo of the person of interest. 

