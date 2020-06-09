Police: Life-threatening injury crash closes EB, WB traffic on Speedway near Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a two-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries near the eastside Tuesday.

Police have closed off eastbound and westbound traffic on Speedway Boulevard between Van Buren and Craycroft, according to TPD.

Traffic in the area will be shutdown for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid that area.

Eastbound/Westbound traffic on Speedway between Van Buren and Craycroft will be shutdown for several hours due to a life threatening 2 vehicle collision.

Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/uLE6imt689 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 9, 2020

