Police: Life-threatening injury crash closes EB, WB traffic on Speedway near Craycroft

Villarreal, Phil
Tucson police shut down Speedway near Craycroft to clear a wreck.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jun 09, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a two-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries near the eastside Tuesday.

Police have closed off eastbound and westbound traffic on Speedway Boulevard between Van Buren and Craycroft, according to TPD.

Traffic in the area will be shutdown for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid that area.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.

