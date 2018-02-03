Police investigating homicide, man stabbed by sibling

TUCSON, Ariz - Tucson police responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex located at 1635 N. Craycroft Friday night.

According to TPD, officers located a man with obvious stab wounds. After being transported to Banner UMC, the man died from his injuries. He has been identified as 62-year-old Mario Urena.

Detectives responded to the scene and furthered the investigation. They learned Urena lived in the apartment with his sister, 60-year-old Martha Parra.

Detectives said Parra and Urena had an argument that escalated into a physical altercation resulting in Parra stabbing her brother.

She then called 9-1-1 and remained on the scene.

She was arrested for domestic-violence manslaughter.

This investigation is ongoing.