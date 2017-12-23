TPD investigating south-side homicide of a 19-year-old pregnant woman, baby alive

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson fire crews responded to a report of an unconscious pregnant woman in a home on the south side of Tucson Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m.

Officer Chris Hawkins with the Tucson Police Department says it happened in the 1500 block of W. Calle Guadalajara, northeast of Mission and Ajo.

When crews arrived at they immediately began giving medical aid to 19-year-old Jasmine Vega who had obvious gunshot trauma. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Shortly after she arrived at the hospital Vega was pronounced dead.

Hospital staff were able to successfully deliver her baby. The baby is currently alive and being treated at the hospital.

Officers at the scene say there were bullet holes in the residence that appeared to have come from outside. Multiple people were asleep inside the home and woke up to the sound of Vega screaming.

It is unclear whether specific individuals in the home were targeted by the shooter outside.

There are currently no suspects in custody. If you have any information call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

