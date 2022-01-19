Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating death of 3-year-old at a Buckeye home

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 15:14:07-05

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say they are investigating the death of a child at a home.

Police say officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 3-year-old was not breathing and police say first responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it’s unclear if the child died from a medical issue and an investigation to determine the cause of death was underway. The name and gender of the child wasn’t immediately released by police.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!