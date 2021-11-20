Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian on 1st Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
TPD/Twitter
Tucson Police are investigating a crash that happened near Prince Road early Saturday morning.
deadly crash.jpg
crash.PNG
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 12:35:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on 1st Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officer responded to the area of N. 1st Avenue between E. Pastime and E. Prince roads for a report of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, police say. Traffic was shut down in the area.

No further information was immediately released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!