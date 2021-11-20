Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian on 1st Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on 1st Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officer responded to the area of N. 1st Avenue between E. Pastime and E. Prince roads for a report of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, police say. Traffic was shut down in the area.

No further information was immediately released.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from Operations Division West are asking drivers to avoid travel on N. 1st Ave. between E. Pastime Rd. & E. Prince Rd. while they investigate a deadly collision involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/Bb5Xexe1a6 — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 20, 2021

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

