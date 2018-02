TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are investigating a vehicle that was found in a lake on Tucson's south side.

The vehicle was located inside Kennedy Lake at Kennedy Park.

Sgt. Bay with Tucson Police says no one was in the vehicle and that the vehicle was possibly stolen.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for the latest in this developing story.