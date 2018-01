TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening at Pyramid Federal Credit Union located at 4491 N. Oracle Rd.

Sgt. Dugan with TPD says a man entered the bank with a gun and demanded money.

He was then given an undisclosed amount and left the bank on foot.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

TPD says nobody was injured during this incident.