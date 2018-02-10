Police investigating apparent murder, suicide in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating an apparent murder/suicide that happened in midtown on Thursday night around 6 p.m.

Police responded to a welfare check call made by a property owner. The property owner said she received a letter from one of the tenants she rents to that instructed her to call the police to recover bodies from inside the home.

When police got the scene near Alvernon and Cooper, they found 85-year-old Bill Drake and 71-year-old Margaret Hoyt in one of the bedrooms with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

After a continued investigation, police found notes that explained that Drake suffered from serious medical conditions. The notes also explained what to do with the couple's property and pets.

Police say there are no signs of foul play and it appears that Mrs. Hoyt shot her husband and then took her own life.