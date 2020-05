TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near the southeast side Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the area of 7450 E 22nd Street near Prudence Road after 11:02 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a man that had been stabbed, according to TPD. The injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses told police shots were also fired.

No one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.