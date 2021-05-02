Police investigate shooting outside bar near Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened near Nogales Highway early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a bar located at 5244 S. Nogales Highway around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers were told that a security guard was performing CPR on an unresponsive male, where officers then began life-saving measures to the victim who had obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Tucson Fire medics responded to the scene to continue rendering aid, police say. Shortly after medics arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released his identity.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation, and after interviews were conducted and security camera footage was reviewed, it was learned that the man had left the bar, while walking through the parking lot, he presented a firearm, in which he fired multiple rounds into the air, according to TPD.

Witnesses had reported the incident to staff inside the bar, and one armed security guard went outside, and found the man who fired the rounds. Police say additional security guards had also confronted the man, where he was ultimately shot.

No other injuries were reported.

At this time, no arrests have been made, police say. The investigation will be further reviewed by the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.