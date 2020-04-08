Menu

Police: One person shot at east side shopping center

Posted: 6:00 PM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 21:51:24-04
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting at a shopping center near the east side Tuesday.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting at a shopping center near the east side Tuesday.

Police say one person was shot near the parking lot of a shopping center at Houghton and Rita roads around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and the individuals know each other.

Two individuals have been detained, according to TPD.

The condition of the individual who was shot is unknown at this time.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.

