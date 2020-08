Police investigate serious injury wreck near Grant and Oracle

Posted at 1:43 PM, Aug 12, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. — Westbound Grant Road was shut down from Oracle to 15th Avenue due to a serious injure wreck Wednesday. Stone and Speedway worked as alternates.

