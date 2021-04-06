Watch
Police investigate serious-injury crash involving scooter on Broadway Boulevard

Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a scooter on Broadway Boulevard Monday evening.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a scooter on Broadway Boulevard Monday evening.

Westbound traffic on Broadway between Rosemont and Arcadia Avenue is shut down until further notice, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

TPD tells KGUN9 traffic could be closed for the next several hours.

No further details were immediately released.

