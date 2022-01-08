Watch
Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Valencia

Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 11:33:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Officers have shut down westbound traffic on Valencia Road at 12th Avenue, police say. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

