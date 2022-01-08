Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Officers have shut down westbound traffic on Valencia Road at 12th Avenue, police say. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨



Officers from Operations Division South are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Travel on westbound Valencia Rd. at S. 12th Ave. will be restricted.



Please find an alternate route and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/otFjpNxqEV — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 8, 2022

