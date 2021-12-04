Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Fort Lowell Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian on Ft. Lowell Saturday.

Officers have shut down traffic on E. Fort Lowell Road between N. Stone and N. 1st avenues, according to Tucson Police. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until further notice.

Officers from Operations Division West are asking drivers to avoid travel on E. Ft. Lowell Rd. between N. Stone Ave. & N. 1st Ave. Officers are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian collision.



