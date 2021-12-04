Watch
Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Fort Lowell Road

Tucson Police/Twitter
Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian on Ft. Lowell Saturday.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 18:09:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian on Ft. Lowell Saturday.

Officers have shut down traffic on E. Fort Lowell Road between N. Stone and N. 1st avenues, according to Tucson Police. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until further notice.

