Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Ajo Way

Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian Friday.

Traffic on W. Ajo Way from I-19 west to Holiday Isle is shutdown until further notice, police say. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

