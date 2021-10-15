Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian Friday.
Traffic on W. Ajo Way from I-19 west to Holiday Isle is shutdown until further notice, police say. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) October 15, 2021
Traffic on W. Ajo Way from I-19 west to Holiday Isle is shutdown. Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please avoid the area and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/Xt58LCmuYV
