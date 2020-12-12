Police investigate serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near south Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near the south side Friday night.

Traffic on 22nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues is restricted until further notice, police say. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Restricted travel along 22nd St between 4th Ave and 5th Ave. Officers on scene investigating a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/BVRIf8SV6h — Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) December 12, 2020

The investigation remains ongoing.

