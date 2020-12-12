Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near south Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near the south side Friday night.
crash.PNG
Posted at 9:09 PM, Dec 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-12 00:09:39-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near the south side Friday night.

Traffic on 22nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues is restricted until further notice, police say. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN for further updates.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7