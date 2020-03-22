Menu

Police investigate serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near eastside

Posted: 1:41 PM, Mar 22, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-22 20:18:03-04
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV Sunday.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV Sunday.

The intersection of Pantano and Wrightstown/Tanque Verde was shut down, roadways have reopened.

