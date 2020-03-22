Police investigate serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV Sunday.
The intersection of Pantano and Wrightstown/Tanque Verde was shut down, roadways have reopened.
