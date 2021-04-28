Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate serious-injury crash at Golf Links and Sarnoff

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash at Golf Links Road and Sarnoff Drive Tuesday evening.
crash.PNG
Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 22:14:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash at Golf Links Road and Sarnoff Drive Tuesday evening.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Golf Links is shut down between Lakeside Parkway and Pantano Road, police say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately released.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.