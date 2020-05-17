Police investigate possible gang-related deadly shooting near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department Gang Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon near midtown.

Police say officers from midtown division were called out to a market store located at 4129 E. 29th Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found several witnesses from the incident and learned the drivers of two vehicles exchanged gunfire prior to fleeing the scene, according to TPD.

Shortly thereafter, an adult man and woman arrived at Banner University Medical Center South Campus with gunshot trauma. The man later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 29-year-old Omar Rascon. Next of kin was notified. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, TPD says.

Later, a third individual arrived at Banner UMC with gunshot trauma.

Police say it was determined the three individuals were at the shooting scene, and at least one of those individuals has gang affiliations.

Detectives from the Gang Unit responded to the scene and discovered Rascon and the woman were associated to a small passenger vehicle.

Police say Rascon and the female victim were parked at the market next to a red Dodge Ram pickup, according to TPD. The driver of the Ram and the passenger were standing outside the of the pickup. Rascon and the driver of the Ram got into a verbal altercation outside of the store, where gunfire was exchanged between the two.

The driver of the Ram is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Charges are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.