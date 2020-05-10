Police investigate homicide after a man was struck by a vehicle on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night on the south side.

Police say officers were called out to the area of 2 West Valencia Road around 6:00 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault call where a man was struck by a vehicle at a Circle K.

Upon arrival officers rendered aid to an adult man who has been identified 41-year-old Jesus Alberto Quevedo.

Tucson Fire Department crews also responded to the scene an took Quevedo to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died. Next of kin has been notified.

Tucson Police Gang Unit arrived to continue the investigation, and based on interviews, detectives determined the incident began with a verbal altercation between Quevedo and an male customer outside of Circle K.

Police say the customer walked to the passenger side of a Lincoln Navigator and got inside the vehicle. Quevedo followed the man continuing the altercation.

The driver of the Lincoln Navigator who has been identified as 27-year-old Adrian Gilbert Manriquez got involved in the verbal altercation and began backing out of a parking space. Quevedo then stepped in front of the Lincoln as Manriquez attempted to leave, according to TPD. Quevedo raised his arms up appearing to stop Manriquez, and then slammed his hands on the hood of the vehicle.

Police say Manriquez accelerated the vehicle hitting Quevedo and continued driving, fleeing the scene.

Officers found Manriquez at his home shortly there after the incident, where he was arrested.

He was booked into Pima County Jail for second-degree homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 88-CRIME.